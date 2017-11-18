Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Baby Time - 10 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Inspire! Religious Diversity - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Momentum Center, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Winter Shopping Expo - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Euchre - 1 p.m. at Grand Haven Elks, 15 S. Third St. Cost: $5.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

“Anything Goes” - 7 p.m. at Grand Haven High School’s Performing Arts Center, 17001 Ferris St. Tickets: $12 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens.

“Anatomy of Gray” - 7:30 p.m. at West Michigan Christian High School, 455 E. Ellis Road, Norton Shores. Tickets: $6 for adults, $4 for students.

“The Women of Lockerbie” - 8 p.m. at Spring Lake High School, 16140 148th Ave. Tickets: $12 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens.

SUNDAY, November 19

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

“Anything Goes” - 2 p.m. at Grand Haven High School’s Performing Arts Center, 17001 Ferris St. Tickets: $12 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens.

Music by the Fireplace: Jazz by Green on Blue - 3-4 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

MONDAY, November 20

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.

Blood Pressure Screening - 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Meijer, 15000 U.S. 31, Grand Haven Township.

Muskegon County Garden Club - 11:30 a.m. at Mona Lake Boat Club, 372 Randall Road, Norton Shores.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Rotary Club of Grand Haven - Noon at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

Women’s Support Group - 12-1 p.m. at TCM, 1703 S. Despelder St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.

Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Teen Throwback Exam Break - 2 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

Pickleball - 4-6 p.m. at Christian Conference Grounds, 12253 Lakeshore Ave., Grand Haven Township.

Bingo - 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1416 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

FOE Men’s Aerie Club - 7 p.m. at 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.

Depression Bipolar Support Alliance - 7-9 p.m. at St. Patrick's Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. For ages 18 and older.

Cribbage - 7 p.m. at Lakeside Eagles Lodge, 2355 Sherman Blvd., Norton Shores. Entry fee: $7.

Women's AA Meeting - 7 p.m. at Swiss Village, Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township.

Al-Anon - 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting.

