Ski Bowl opens for the season

The Mulligan’s Hollow Ski Bowl, 600 Mulligans Drive in Grand Haven, opened at 4 p.m. Friday and is back in business for the winter.

According to a post by Mulligan’s Hollow management on their official Facebook page, Ski Bowl crews have worked hard to push snow and set up the terrain park features. Officials say in addition to the man-made snow they’ve placed on the hill, the Ski Bowl also received about 4 inches of natural snow on Friday morning.

Ski Bowl officials say all hills will be open this weekend, as well as the ice skating rink. The hills are scheduled to be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Ski Bowl joins the Pigeon Creek Lodge in West Olive, which opened for the season earlier this week. Conditions permitting, the lodge now will generally be open 4-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1-10 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. During satisfactory snow conditions, the park is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m, with trails lit after dusk.

Looking to take to the slopes or the trails this weekend? Here’s what the National Weather Service says you can expect:

— Today: a high near 30, with a 100 percent chance of snow. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches is expected. The snow is expected to continue tonight, accumulating another inch.

— On Sunday, expect snow showers and a high near 20. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches is expected.