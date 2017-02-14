Board OKs issuance of pathway expansion bonds

“We’re moving forward and the next step is to approve the (bond issuance) resolution,” Township Manager Bill Cargo said.

On Monday night, the Township Board unanimously authorized the issuance of $4.5 million in bonds to fund the project.

The project will add 10 miles of pathway to the township’s existing 28-mile trail network. Expansion work is being targeted for along Buchanan, Groesbeck and Sleeper streets, and 144th, 152nd and 168th avenues.

Township voters last year approved an increase in property taxes for 20 years — 2016 through 2035 — in the amount of 0.45 mill for all properties in the township. The millage will fund the planning, acquiring of rights of way, construction, maintaining and operating paths, and for the principal and interest on any bonds issued for it.

Principal of the bonds will be payable each May 1, beginning in 2018. Interest will be payable twice a year, each Nov. 1 and May 1, with the first interest payment due this coming fall.

"We’re planning to have the official notice of sale in the March 1 edition of Bond Buyer,” Cargo said, noting that the township is working on the draft of this notice to send to its bond attorney.

The published notice will let prospective underwriters and financial institutions know of the township’s bond sale.

Township officials plan to receive and open bids for the purchase of the bonds on March 13.

”That night, we’re planning on having the Township Board approve the low bid,” Cargo said.

Township officials earlier this year published the required Notice of Intent and completed a 45-day right of referendum period on the issuance of the bonds. According to officials, no petitions were filed within that right-of-referendum period; therefore, the township may proceed with the bond sale.