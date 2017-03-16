$300K sought for ball field project

The city is seeking $300,000 to construct a new restroom/storage facility, complete with a scorekeeper area and space for concessions. Building upgrades would meet ADA-accessibility standards and building code regulations.

Mayor Geri McCaleb said the city has for years wanted to do a project at the east-side recreation facility, and noted that the proposal from the Grand River Loggers — a nonprofit baseball club participating in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League — to call the field home presents just such an opportunity.

“When this proposal came along, I for one was excited,” she said.

The city’s revised Parks & Recreation Master Plan includes mention of new capital projects for Sluka Field. Listed improvements in the plan include enhanced landscaping, LED lighting, a new outfield fence and picnic area.

“This is the kind of field that it’s built to be,” McCaleb said of the plans.

The total project cost identified in the grant application is $656,700. A 54 percent local match of $356,700 would cover the balance.

City staff, along with members of City Council, advised that the local match should be raised in partnership with the Grand River Loggers. If the grant is awarded, the city and baseball team would have until approximately April 2018 to raise the matching funds.

The city looked into renovating the existing restroom/storage facility at Sluka Field to comply with present-day ADA standards and meet the multipurpose needs of the recreation and sporting community, but it was determined to be inadequate for current and future use.

Some residents who live near Sluka Field have reservations about the planned improvements, with some neighbors saying they’re concerned about what might happen with the existing playground off Waverly Avenue.

Nate Birkholz, who lives in the neighborhood, said he was all for improvements to the park, but was concerned about potential impacts to the playground.

“My appeal to you as a family man on that side of Grand Haven is that the playground not be downsized, but that it be upsized,” he said.

City Manager Pat McGinnis noted, however, that the park’s current plans call for the playground to remain in its present location. He said the future plans show the playscape in a different location in the park.

Others in the neighborhood say they’re concerned about the noise and extra traffic a busier ballpark might bring, as well as the ability to access the field during times when the Loggers aren’t playing games.