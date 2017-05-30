Details of park visioning session announced

The project is being referred to as “The Hofma Vision.”

The new parkland includes a 40-acre parcel located off Ferris Street, commonly referred to as the Wolfe property; and a 138-acre parcel off Sleeper Street, commonly referred to as the Witteveen farm.

“With the addition of these properties, Hofma Park and Preserve now encompasses about 585 acres,” Township Manager Bill Cargo said.

The Township Board selected Nederveld Inc. to gather public input regarding how the new park properties should be developed.

“Consultants will design a preliminary site plan and calculate cost estimates for the park improvements based upon input from the community,” Cargo said.

The June 14 community input event will include four public meetings, including:

— 10-11 a.m.: Residents are can tour the Wolfe property with Nederveld consultants to formulate ideas for the parcel’s development.

— 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Residents can meet at the Witteveen property with consultants to discuss ideas on developing the property while preserving its natural settings.

— 2-4 p.m.: Consultants will host an initial design workshop with residents in the Township Board room.

— 6-8 p.m.: The consultants will host a final design workshop with residents to formulate preliminary concepts for the development of both properties.

Design work will culminate with a joint public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 6, with the Township Board, Planning Commission, and Parks & Recreation Committee. During the meetings, Nederveld consultants will present the overall vision, which will include site designs and construction cost estimates.

“Ultimately, these designs and cost estimates will guide the future development of Hofma Park and Preserve, and can also be used to seek grant monies to offset the costs associated with the development of these properties,” Cargo said.

Township officials say people who have an interest in contributing their thoughts on the project ahead of the June 14 meeting can email info@ght.org, or they can post design ideas on the township’s Facebook page.