Park tours highlight park visioning session

Residents were able to hike a 40-acre parcel located off Ferris Street, referred to as the Wolfe property; and a 138-acre parcel off Sleeper Street, referred to as the Witteveen farm.

Representatives from Nederveld Inc. led the tours in an effort to gather public input regarding how the new park properties should be developed, known as “The Hofma Vision.”

Richard Borvansky, who owns property on the north side of Sleeper Street, adjacent to the Witteveen parcel, toured the site Wednesday and said he would like to see the land stay as it is.

“I’d probably like to see nothing done with it. I like the naturalness of it,” he said. “Due to the fact that it was a Christmas tree farm and they didn’t properly maintain that after Esther (Witteveen) was gone, there are trees back there that should probably be removed.”

Borvansky said he starts to get nervous when he hears of talk about detailed planning and planting new things.

“What I’d like to see is (the township) get out there and do some maintenance,” he said. “Just get rid of some of the dead stuff, cull some of the pine trees to give some of the other pine trees room to grow.”

Northwest Ottawa Recreation Authority Coordinator Jill Vander Stel said she thought the tour provided a way for people to find out how much land and property is available, and how it all connects to Hofma Park.

“The front-end property of Wolfe is really open and could maybe be more suited for open fields like soccer, baseball, softball and pickleball courts,” she said. “The possibilities are endless, and there are going to be a lot of people giving a lot of great ideas and input to what they’d like to see.”

Vander Stel noted that all of the ideas — ranging from keeping the space open to having a soccer complex — were interesting to hear.

Also Wednesday, the consultants hosted design workshops with residents to formulate preliminary concepts for the development of both properties. Two sessions took place at the Grand Haven Township Hall.

“We had about 50 people attend the design sessions. In total we had six kids attend, but we have all the drawings the STEM students created for us along with a survey their teachers did for us,” Grand Haven Township planner Stacey Fedewa said. “We received great feedback that will be used by the consultants to create design options for the board to consider next month during a special meeting.”

Township resident Mike Hutchins, who toured the Witteveen property on his bike, said he wasn’t sure he liked the processes and how it took place in the middle of a weekday.

“It stretches out the whole day, and anybody with a job can’t take the time to do it,” he said. “This is our community and we should all be involved in it. ... I think the more people that weigh in, the better the community is going to be and the better the park is going to be.”

Local students also had a chance to offer input on the future of the park property. Grand Haven Area Public Schools S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering, math) students designed and built prototypes of what they want to see at the two properties.

Design work will culminate at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 6, with a joint public meeting between the Township Board, the township’s Planning Commission and the township’s parks committee. During the meetings, Nederveld consultants will present the overall vision, which will include site designs and construction cost estimates.