Next step of Hofma Vision to be presented July 6

“The Hofma Vision project will be having a joint meeting with the (Township) Board, Planning Commission and Parks Committee to review the cost estimates for the Hofma Vision,” Township Manager Bill Cargo said at Monday night’s Township Board meeting during an update on the project.

The township will host the meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the Township Hall to discuss the visioning work that’s taken place to date, and to outline what’s to come as a part of the Hofma Vision project, Cargo noted.

The meeting will include a presentation from Nederveld Inc., the consulting firm behind the project, regarding both the potential costs and the final designs for the Hofma Vision project. It will be open to the public.

The project includes the 115-acre Witteveen farm, located off Sleeper Street; and the 40-acre Wolfe property, located off Ferris Street.

“The Witteveen and Wolfe properties were both, by motion of the board, brought into the Hofma Park & Preserve,” Cargo said. “We’re going to be looking into existing trails and existing facilities to see how we can tie into those.”

In total, with the addition of the two new properties to Hofma Park & Preserve, the combined park land is about 585 acres, township officials say.

Next week’s planned meeting follows the first steps of the visioning process, which took place earlier this month.

During a set of events on June 14, Nederveld design experts, township officials, and local residents and property owners were given the opportunity to walk both park properties. Following the tours, a pair of community engagement sessions were held to gather input on possible uses for the land.

“I’m not sure what came out of those (engagement sessions),” Cargo said. “That’s why we’re having the meetings on July 6.”

In addition to the events on June 14, local Grand Haven Area Public Schools students participated in the planning process by designing models of what they’d like to see at the park, in addition to participating in a survey and submitting drawings.

Township officials say all of the information will be used by design consultants to craft a vision for what could be built at the new park spaces.