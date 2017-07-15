Path maintenance underway at Hofma Park

That work is a part of a $127,237 pathway maintenance project that was approved by the Grand Haven Township Board in May. The board selected Riverworks Construction Inc. of Holland to complete the project.

According to Township Manager Bill Cargo, the Hofma maintenance project consists of two items — one a long-term goal of the township and the other part of maintaining what is there.

“First, there is the construction of an ADA pathway within the Hofma Park,” Cargo said. “This handicap-accessible pathway addition is part of the township’s five-year Recreation Plan.”

The ADA pathway loops north around the park’s picnic shelter/restroom area of the driveway off Ferris Street. The length of the pathway is about 1,400 feet.

“Second, because of the amount of use and degradation of certain sections of pathway, the township is also placing additional aggregate material to protect exposed tree roots and minimize on-going erosion of these pathways,” Cargo said.

This past spring, township staff completed a comprehensive review of all the trail segments. During the review, it was noted that the trails showed signs of wear due to the amount of use.

While some township residents have expressed concern about the damage to the vegetation near the construction area, township officials say it won’t be a major impact.

“There is some damage occurring to certain trees and brush immediately adjacent to these pathways,” Cargo said. “But, this is a short-term issue that will be resolved naturally after the maintenance project is completed.”

Township officials note that the company performing the work has an extensive history working on park maintenance projects, specifically trails and boardwalks. Earlier this spring, Riverworks Construction completed a trail project for the state at P.J. Hoffmaster State Park in Norton Shores. Last year, Riverworks completed projects with Prein & Newhof, Michigan Department of Transportation, and Moore and Brugink.