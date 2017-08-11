$60K purchase to help expand East Grand River Park

On Monday night, council unanimously approved a measure that will allow for the city to go forward with the planned $60,000 purchase.

“The last piece of property that the park surrounds will be a part of the park,” Mayor Geri McCaleb said. “This is really a great opportunity for us that we've been waiting for, and that the (city) parks board has been waiting for.”

McCaleb said she appreciates the real estate agent coming to the city first to see if there was interest in acquiring the property.

"I'm glad we were patient, and now it's going to come into our hands,” the mayor said.

The Grand Haven Parks & Recreation Commission has the property listed in its five-year plan for acquisition and for placement of a restroom on the property in the future. It’s estimated that it will cost $20,000 to demolish the home, level the site, and expand existing irrigation and plant a lawn.

According to officials, funds for the project are available in the city’s Public Improvement Fund.

"Before we close on it, we'll identify and disclose of anything that could be a problem, and make sure (City Council) knows about it and offer direction accordingly,” City Manager Pat McGinnis said.

Councilman Josh Brugger said he was glad to see the purchase occur and the project moving ahead.

“I grew up on the east side and I used to ride my bike down to East End Park, and that property even as a kid confused me,” Brugger said, referencing the fact that the park property would wrap around the home.

"I think this is long overdue,” he added. “I'm thrilled the Realtor came to us, and it's a great opportunity to take it."

Councilman Fritz said he is also glad to see the park purchase take place.

"We were very fortunate that it did come up for sale and we had the opportunity to finish off our East End Park,” he said. “I'm very much in favor of this.”