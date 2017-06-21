Inaugural Port Sheldon bicycle race attracts 80

Men, women and junior races from Traverse City, metro Detroit, Chicago, Indiana and other areas joined local cyclists to race around Port Sheldon neighborhoods on June 18.

The races were a big hit, said organizer and USA Cycling race director Jim Klapthor, a Grand Haven resident.

The winner of the elite race was Joshua Concannon of Lake Leelanau. Second place went to Edwin Bagley of Chicago, while Colin Plank of Lowell took third place.

More races are planned for later this summer.

The Great Lakes State Classic Race and State Games of America Time Trials will be on Aug. 6, and the second annual Strade Bianche Road Races and Chrono Strade Bianche Time Trials in Polkton Township on Aug. 20.

Race and registration information can be found at the following links:

— State Games of America Time Trials & Great Lakes State Classic Road Races, Berlin Raceway, Marne, Aug. 6. Registration closes 45 minutes prior to start of race flight’s posted time. Go to https://www.usacycling.org/events/getflyer.php?permit=2017-1586.

— Strade Bianche Road Races, Aug. 27. St. Michael’s Church, 17150 88th Ave., Coopersville. Online registration closes Aug. 24. Go to https://www.usacycling.org/events/getflyer.php?permit=2017-508.

Klapthor said he is also looking into the possibility of running a Cycle Cross race sometime in the fall at the Evergreen School House on Leonard Road in Polkton Township.