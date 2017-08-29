Winner, winner, chicken dinner

Co-hosted by the West Michigan Coast Riders, the races took place along a 12-mile circuit beginning and ending at St. Michael’s Church as part of their annual community festival and chicken dinner.

The race was the fourth of four USA Cycling sanctioned races to come to Ottawa County this summer, attracting athletes from seven states.

Local atheltes to earn a podium spot on Sunday were Heather Goss of Spring Lake, Aaron Zuelke of Nunica, Summer Gilbert of Holland, Kathy Everts of Hudsonville, Jim Braam of Jenison, Aaron Troxel, Mark and Lori Hotchkin of Grand Rapids, Kevin Oostema of Kalamazoo, and David Tuit of Rockford.

The next local USA Cycling event will run Dec. 9-10 at Pioneer Park in Muskegon County. The Night Before CX and CX Bij De Zee will feature the winter bicycle racing discipline of cyclocross. Rider from across the Midwest will come as final preparation for the state championship the following week and the national championship in early January.