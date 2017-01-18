Prep roundup: SL diver qualifies for regionals

The win gives Locascio five total on the season, automatically qualifying him for the regional meet, a stepping stone on the way to the state championship meet in March.

“It’s great to have Noah qualify for regionals at this point in the season,” Spring Lake diving coach Tom Knight said.

Fellow Laker divers Casey King finished in fourth place against Grandville with 209.55 points, just ahead of Gavin DeVries in fifth, with 205.2

Haven bowlers split with Hudsonville

In their first conference match of the season, the Grand Haven boys and girls bowling squads went up against Hudsonville on Monday.

The Grand Haven boys got off to a slow start, missing numerous spares during the first of two Baker games, losing by 41 points. The Bucs still managed to edge Hudsonville in the second Baker game to salvage four of the 10 points.

After that, Grand Haven only lost two points the rest of the way, and took 22 of a total 30 points to start their season matches with a 22-8 win.

“It was a great way to start the conference matches,” said Grand Haven boys coach Pat Mitchell. “Beating the team that got us on an off day last Saturday at the Pre-Season tournament was good confidence boost for us.

“The Preseason counts for 25-percent of the season standings, but the matches count for 50-percent, so it gives us an edge by beating them at home. The postseason counts for the final 25-percent, but that is a ways away yet. Grand Haven and Hudsonville seem to be the two top teams (in the conference) at this point based on the separation from the rest of the teams in the field.”

The Grand Haven girls team were outnumbered by a strong Hudsonville squad during Monday’s contest, losing to the Eagles, 27-3.

The Buccaneer girls are currently operating with just four girls on their roster and couldn’t match Hudsonville’s strong play.

“Breanna Olthof and Meagan Batka had good performances, and accounted for our three points,” said Grand Haven girls coach Angela Mitchell. “Abbie and Veronica are both new, and they will improve throughout the season.”

Preseason results

The Grand Haven boys finished second at the O-K Red preseason tournament behind Hudsonville. The format was four Baker games, followed by three regular games.

Grand Haven got off to an early lead in the Baker games, with a 9-pin lead over Hudsonville. The Bucs boys started off slow in the regular games, however, and lost their lead to Hudsonville. In game 2, they dropped six more pins behind Hudsonville, but made up some ground the last game to finish 59 pins behind.

Senior Jimmy Mitchell lead the tournament with a 665 series score and Logan Batka tied for fifth overall with 620, making the all-tournament team.

The Grand Haven girls came into the tournament minus one team member. While only bowling with four players, they still managed fouth place with Meagan Batka tying for first place with Brittney Schnicke from Caledonia with 647. Breanna Olthof was in the top five until the last game, where she struggled, and finished sixth with 544.