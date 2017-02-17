GVSU Women’s Lax falls to defending DII champions in season opener

The Lakers upset Florida Southern in the two teams’ season-opening game last season, 10-7, but the Moccasins were poised to hold off a repeat performance.

The Moccasins jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first six minutes of the game on Thursday night at Bryant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. and never looked back.

The Lakers were led on the offensive attack by freshman midfielder Abbi O'Neal, who recorded a hat trick in her first collegiate contest. Junior attacker Ashley Bailey and midfielder Meghan Datema each added two goals to help fuel the GVSU attack.

— By Grand Valley State University Athletic Department