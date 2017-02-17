logo

GVSU Women’s Lax falls to defending DII champions in season opener

Tribune Staff • Today at 12:09 AM

LAKELAND, Fla. — The No. 8-ranked Grand Valley State women’s lacrosse team couldn’t overcome an early deficit in their season-opening match against the top-ranked and defending Division II national champions, Florida Southern, falling 18-12.

The Lakers upset Florida Southern in the two teams’ season-opening game last season, 10-7, but the Moccasins were poised to hold off a repeat performance.

The Moccasins jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first six minutes of the game on Thursday night at Bryant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. and never looked back.

The Lakers were led on the offensive attack by freshman midfielder Abbi O'Neal, who recorded a hat trick in her first collegiate contest. Junior attacker Ashley Bailey and midfielder Meghan Datema each added two goals to help fuel the GVSU attack.

— By Grand Valley State University Athletic Department

