GH boys lacrosse saved by the buzzer

After ending the first half tied at five, the Bucs wrestled back a three-point lead to start the fourth quarter. The Rockets mounted a late comeback, bringing the game within one point with just over two minutes left.

A final Bucs possession that should have run out the clock was disrupted by the Puffer defense, forcing a fast break with nine seconds remaining. Quick feet and a crisp triple pass put the rock on keeper Gabe Liebetreu’s doorstep as time expired.

Liebetreu failed to make his 21st save of the night, letting the goal slip past as the buzzer sounded. After both teams stormed the team in celebration, the officials called the goal late, sealing the win for Grand Haven.

“We were hoping it wouldn’t be that close,” Grand Haven head coach Lee Ingalls said of the final minute of play.

The Bucs started the game rolling, killing their first penalty and scoring the first three goals.

Senior attackman Alex Franczek kicked things off with a close-quarters dunk, assisted by junior middie Eli Traub, then capitalized on a transition takeaway with an assist by fellow senior Alex Weykamp.

With two minutes left in the first, the Bucs committed their second penalty, giving up a man-down goal from behind the net.

“We have been focusing on maximum effort and playing up-tempo with a lot of energy,” Ingals said. “Then, we started not doing what we are supposed to do. We didn’t possess the ball and started making bad passes.”

Reeths-Puffer capitalized on sloppy second quarter play by the Bucs, taking away their first possession and cashing in for an opening minute goal.

Junior Middie Quinn Reiger stretched the Bucs’ lead back to two with an unassisted goal, before the Rockets netted three straight goals to take the lead, 5-4.

Junior attack Ian McClain grabbed his first goal of the season on a juicy double dodge from behind the net, knotting the game up at five.

The half ended with a Rocket in the penalty box, carrying over the Grand Haven power play to start the second half.

Weykamp and McCkain capitalized netting two quick goals.

Weykamp struck again to balloon the lead to three with a quick alley dodge, fooling Puffer keeper Benjamin Juhasz on a textbook bounce shot. The Rockets would not quit, cutting the lead to two to start the final quarter.

An equipment violation on junior attack Austin Fox triggered a three-minute non-releasable penalty for the Bucs, putting them man-down for the first three minutes of the final 12-minute period

It took the Rockets just six seconds to grab a goal, but it would be the only breakdown during the extended power play. The Bucs came back to full strength with a one-point lead.

With just over three minutes to play, Franczek snuck in Grand Haven’s final goal, assisted by Reiger.

With 2:19 left, the Rockets held possession behind the Grand Haven goal and capitalized to score and pull within one, kicking off the wild conclusion.

“There are a lot of talented athletes on that Reeths-Puffer team,” Ingalls said after the game. “Tier one, two or three, all these guys are quality lacrosse players. It shows how the sport has grown and the state of lacrosse on the lakeshore.

The Bucs will compete once again in Tier 1 of the O-K Rainbow Lacrosse conference, along with both participants in last years state championship game in Forest Hills Central and East Grand Rapids.

“Our goal is to win them all,” Ingalls said. “But, realistically, we want to be competitive in every game. We might be out skilled in some games, but we never want to be out hustled or out worked. That is our mantra.”

The Bucs will take on Holland Christian on the road Monday, before hosting Portage Central next Thursday night.