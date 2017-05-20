Lakers go Dutch

Meagan Ready and Sophia Winn held a joint ceremony at Spring Lake High School to celebrate their decisions to play lacrosse at Hope College next year.

The two players have led this year’s Spring Lake girls lacrosse team to a No. 1 ranking in team defense and a pummeling of the O-K Blue Conference in their first year as a member.

Most recently, the SL girls lax team defeated Comstock Park to officially clinch the Conference title, 24-1.

The Hope College girls lacrosse team ended their season in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletics Association’s championship game with a loss to rival Calvin College this spring.