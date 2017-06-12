Spring Lake boys lacrosse team named Academic All-State

The Spring Lake boys varsity lacrosse team earned the top spot in the Division 2 Academic All-State honors with their cumulative grade point average of 3.95.

Individual All-State recipients (awarded to juniors or seniors) were: Josef Hissom, Brant Verlinde, Calvin Frifeldt and Ryan Alban. All four Spring Lake student-athletes were ranked in the top 25 in the state.

Additionally, Noah Verlinde was named to the Division 2 All-State First Team Defense, Calvin Frifeldt was named to the All-State Honorable Mention Defense and Brant Verlinde was named an All-State Honorable Mention Goalie.