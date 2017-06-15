Spring Lake girls lacrosse team earns Academic All-State honors

The Lakers team cumulative GPA finished at 3.86 for the year, earning the Academic All-State recognition as designated by the Michigan Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (MWLCA).

Upperclassmen athletes are eligible for individual Academic All-State. Seniors Reiko Johnson, Macie Kosch, Meg Ready Grace VandenBosch Audrey Van Linn and Sophie Winn, all claimed the individual distinction, as well as juniors Kailey Cleveland and Emily Sievertsen.

The team finished their season with a loss to six-time defending state champion East Grand Rapids, who went on to fall for the first time since 2012 in the Division 2 state title game to Cranbrook in overtime.