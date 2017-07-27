Local Ryder earns 'ticket to ranch,' shot at National spotlight

Ryder Bloomquist, 7, was one of 22,000 hopeful riders across America that competed in one of 57 area-qualifying events and 13 regional championships.

With the top seven from each area advancing to the regional and top 6 moving on from there, just 1,446 riders earn a “ticket to the ranch” and a spot at the national championships held at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Bloomquist will compete in the 51 (4-6) Shaft Drive LTD class, after winning his area qualifier and regional championship.

“The Amateur National at Loretta Lynn’s is the event every motocross racer in the country wants to compete in,” Event Director Tim Cotter. “A win at Loretta’s gives a racer instant national notoriety and can serve as a springboard to a lucrative professional motocross career.”

Illustrious careers the likes of James Stewart, Ricky Carmichael, Travis Pastrana and Ryan Dungey all went through National Championships at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, Bloomquist’s first appearance could be the beginning of another superstar campaign.

While Bloomquist is still young, the opportunity has not come quickly or easily. The young superstar has been racing dirt bikes since he was 3 years old with support from his family, friends and Babbits Power Sports. He was won more than 50 races over the last two years and competes weekly at SJO Races across the country. When he isn’t racing, he enjoys being outside and swimming with his younger brother Weston, as well as playing other sports like soccer and baseball.

Bloomquist will make the journey to Hurricane Mills along with his parents, Troy Bloomquist and Emily Matthies, younger brother Weston, and a few friends.

Racers ages 4-50 and beyond will compete from July 31 through Aug. 5 in 35 different classes of competition from minibikes to modified machines. Each class competes in three races over the course of the week.

Winners at the ranch take home the coveted Shield of Armor; and after his Regional Championship victory, Bloomquist will have a shot at the title.

Race action will be broadcast live daily at www.RacerTV.com. In addition, two highlight shows featuring the event will air on NBC Sports Network in the fall.

Bloomquist’s races will run at 12 p.m. on Aug. 2-4, with live timing and results available at www.escoremx.com.