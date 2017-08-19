GVSU hosts rowing camp on Spring Lake

Eleven girls and eight boys participated in the three-day camp, which was held earlier this week at the Spring Lake Yacht Club. Spring Lake rowing coach Paul Winter said the camp was open for beginners to advanced rowers.

Instructors included GVSU coaches John Bancheri, Dan Martin and Kate Castonguay; Spring Lake Crew Club coaches Winter, Mandy Boersen and Amanda Rantanen; Spring Lake Crew Club technical advisor and former U.S. Naval Academy rower Blake Phillips; MSU rower Hunter Darling; and former Spring Lake rower Evan Wucjik.

Also coaching Spring Lake Crew this fall will be three-year Michigan State University varsity rower Jeff Pipp.

The club will begin practice Sept. 5, and will be based at Spring Lake Yacht Club. Winter said they plan to participate in three regattas this fall, including the Grand Rapids Fall Classic on Sept. 30, the Lansing Head of the Grand on Oct. 7, and the Leelanau Chase on Oct. 29.

Anyone interested in helping or donating to the Spring Lake Crew Club can get more information online at www.springlakerowing.com. Teens interested in rowing this fall should contact Winter by emailing him at springlakerowing@gmail.com

GVSU will start recruiting next week, with the first practice planned for Aug. 28, according to Bancheri. Their first race will be Oct. 4 in Nashville, Tennessee.

For more information on GVSU Rowing, visit www.grandvalleyrowing.com.