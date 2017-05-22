Grand Haven boys rugby team headed to the D2 state finals

The Buccaneers defeated Detroit Catholic Central, 27-10, in the first match of the day, and added a 39-0 shutout win over Downriver to advance to this Saturday’s state championship game against Howell.

Grand Haven exchange student Miguel Gonzalez de Castejon was named ‘Man of the Match’ by Rugby Michigan for the semifinal game against Downriver.

Other players that played a key role in the team’s victories this weekend were: Carson Stenberg, Charles Allen, Dee Davis, Tristan Robbins, Caleb Braley, Nate Podein and Bryan Batten.

The boys will travel to Grand Rapids on Saturday to compete with Howell in the Division 2 state championship match at 1 p.m.