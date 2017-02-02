Prep roundup: GH skiers hit the slopes

Sophomore Harrison Landman recorded a ninth-place finish in the boys slalom event with a time of 1 minute, 4.57 seconds, while freshman Mitchel Bosgraaf followed shortly after in 10th place with a time of 1:04.99.

“It was a beautiful night with light snow showers. Conditions were great and everyone was excited to finally be able to race,” said Grand Haven coach Anna Braymer. “Freshman Mitchel Bosgraaf and sophomore Harrison Landman had a great showing and raced into top 10 in slalom.”

On the girls’ side, Sarah Walker finished 17th in the slalom event with a time of 1:11 and 26th in the giant slalom race (1:06.43).

Both Buccaneer squads will be back in action today at Cannonsburg for a 4:30 p.m. start.

SL ski team hits the ground running

The Spring Lake boys and girls ski teams were at the same event Tuesday, and saw their own fair share of successful runs.

Taylor Klein finished fourth overall in the girls giant slalom with a time of 59.87 seconds, while her younger sister, Taylor Klein, added a seventh-place finish in 1:00.55.

The elder Klein also added a sixth-place finish in the slalom (1:05.75), followed by the younger Klein in 11th place with a time of 1:10.20 and Coco McKeough added a 13th-place finish with a time of 1:10.59.

On the boys side, Colby Brown finished 10th in the giant slalom (56.20), while Connor Burke finished 12th with a time of 56.39 seconds.

The duo added a strong performance in the slalom event as well, with Colby Brown finishing 18th (1:06.54) and Burke finishing 22nd with a time of 1:08.07.

“I’m really pleased with the progress of both teams,” said Spring Lake coach Beki Reed. “Taylor Klein has had some very strong finishes and has been very consistent this year. Hannah Klien has also raised her level and sticking in the top 10 pack. Lily Saunders has also begun to inch her way up the ladder and is helping make the SL girls very competitive.

“Colby Brown and Charlie Parker continue to battle for the top finish for boys. Colby had really strong finishes lately, and we welcome him back to the race arena after few years off. Connor Burke had a good finish Tuesday, and is really skiing aggressively this year.”

The Lakers will share the snow with the Buccaneers at the same event today at Cannonsburg Ski Area with the event scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.