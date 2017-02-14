Spring Lake's Bosgraaf advances to ski state finals

In a loaded field of competitors, it was Spring Lake freshman Mitchel Bosgraaf who separated himself from amongst the middle of the pack, finishing 15th place in the slalom event to qualifying for the individual state finals on Feb. 27 at Nub’s Nob.

Will Webster added a 28th-place finish in the slalom and a 39th-place finish in the giant slalom, while Nick Haan finished 33rd in the slalom and 36th in the giant slalom.

On the girls side, sophomore team captain Sarah Walker led the way for the Lakers, finishing 23rd in the slalom and 30th in the giant slalom to just miss qualifying as an individual.

Allison Vantrepott finished 44th in the slalom and 46th in the giant slalom, while Alexis Horton finished 45th in the slalom and 48th in the giant slalom.