Prep Roundup: Spring Lake ski team places at state

The Spring Lake varsity ski team travelled north to take on the skiing state championships over the weekend, placing seventh as a team.

The Lakers finished seventh in slalom and fifth in giant slalom.

Individually, the dynamic Klein sister duo paced the Lakers, with strong showings in both events.

Hannah Klein finished ninth overall in Slalom and 13th in the giant slalom, while Taylor Klein finished 12th in the slalom and 13th in the giant slalom.

Hannah earned first-team All State honors, while her sister, Taylor, earned second-team All-State.

On the boys side, Charlie Parker took 15th in giant slalom and earned second-team All-State status.

“It was a great day,” Spring Lake coach Beki Reed said. “This was Taylors fourth year skiing at the state level, quite an accomplishment. She has been All Conference, and All Region for all four years and has been a dynamic leader for our team. She will be greatly missed.

“Today marks the beginning of next season and we hope to keep building and come out of the gate strong next year.”

Fruitport boys round out regular season

The Fruitport boys basketball team closed out their regular season against Montague at home Tuesday night, falling to the Wildcats, 74-38.

The Trojans trailed 19-8 at the first break, and 36-17 at halftime. Fruitport mounted an offensive comeback in the third quarter, scoring 14 points, but the surge was short lived, as Montague pummeled the Trojans, 23-7 in the final frame.

Cameron Oleen paced Fruitport with 12 points, followed by Brendan Kemme with seven and Aric Stewart and Marcello Conklin with six each. Josh Gawlik trailed the pair with four points of his own, while Korrey Burgess and Hunter Gannon rounded out the Trojan scoring with two and one point, respectively.

Gannon also led the Trojans with seven rebounds. Conklin protected the rim with a team-high three blocks and cooked up three assists. Stewart snagged a sneaky three steals.

The loss finishes off the Trojan’s regular season without a win, a large price to pay for the overwhelming inexperience of the squad. With no seniors on the team there was no ceremony for the final home game, just immediate thoughts to next year and all the growth that comes from such adversity.

The Trojans will play in the opening round of the MHSAA Class B district tournament against Orchard View at Spring Lake High School on March 6.