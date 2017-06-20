Spring Lake Heritage Festival pickleball tournament canceled

The event went off as planned on Friday, with a record 205 players registered. The competitors, ages 19-75, played 85 matches of mixed doubles.

“We had people from all over the state,” said tournament director Bob Helder. “We had a couple from outside the state. It was a lot of fun.”

Another 150 matches were scheduled to be played Saturday, but Helder canceled the event due to the morning downpour, thunder and lightning.

Helder said the 205 registered players topped last year by a wide margin. In 2016, 130 players registered for the event.

Helder said the trend follows the overall popularity of pickleball.

“It's an easy sport to play for all ages,” he said. “It's easy to learn and you don't have a huge investment in equipment. It's great exercise and helps everyone's agility.”