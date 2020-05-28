Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:
1. VIOLENCE AGAIN ROCKS MINNEAPOLIS
Protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody rock the city again, with protesters looting stores and setting fires. Earlier, police fired rubber bullets and tear gas in a skirmish with protesters.
2. CHINA ENDORSES HONG KONG NATIONAL SECURITY LAW
Activists in the semi-autonomous territory say the law will undermine civil liberties and might be used to suppress political activity.
3. WHAT FAILED MADURO COUP LEADER DID
Jordan Goudreau, a former Green Beret, flew to a planning meeting in Colombia aboard a plane owned by a businessman with ties to the socialist government, AP finds.
4. FUGITIVE COLLEGE STUDENT CAPTURED
Peter Manfredonia, a suspect in a crime spree that included two slayings in Connecticut, was caught in Maryland after a six-day search, police say.
5. SURVEILLANCE BILL IN DOUBT
Legislation extending surveillance authorities that the FBI sees as vital in fighting terrorism has run into bipartisan opposition, dooming its prospects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.