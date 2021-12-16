Everywhere in college football there’s chaos and mass hysteria and Brian Kelly doing a fake Louisiana accent. Recruits are flipping, coaches are flip-flopping and the greatest job in the sport is an agent – coach’s agent, real-estate agent, name-image-likeness agent.
Just when you think it’s impossible to be shocked, an all-time stunner happened on National Signing Day. Cornerback Travis Hunter, the No. 1 player in the country, flipped from Florida State to Jackson State, where Deion Sanders is the coach. Good for the kid, and I mean that sincerely. Coaches have played the opportunistic game for decades, and it’s no surprise players are eager for their shot.
But with all the money comes unintended consequences, and an endless churn of disloyalty and disarray. In other words, it’s college football as we’ve always known it, times a billion.
It may be a mess in many places, but here’s the good news: Not here. Not at the moment. A year ago, Michigan and Michigan State were teetering. Mel Tucker was brooming holdover players and grooming transfers while Jim Harbaugh was trying to decide if he wanted to essentially start over, hiring a new staff.
From tumult to turnaround
The Spartans and Wolverines were a combined 4-9 during the pandemic-battered season. They’re a combined 22-3 this season, with Michigan in the playoff and Michigan State in the New Year’s Six Peach Bowl. Both signed strong recruiting classes Wednesday – Harbaugh’s in the top 10 and Tucker’s is in the top 20. When you factor in at least four more transfers for the Spartans, dare I say, UM and MSU are as stable as anyone?
There’s a lesson here, amid all the upheaval: Stay the course.
Harbaugh and Tucker executed the finest single-season turnarounds in the country, and the full recruiting impact probably won’t even be felt for another year. Both had Heisman candidates, both won Coach of the Year awards, both elevated the programs’ statures. Michigan AD Warde Manuel wisely stuck with Harbaugh, who stayed his own course. As it turned out, he didn’t even take a major paycut because his bonuses practically covered the shortfall. And then Harbaugh did something even more notable – donated his bonus money back to the athletic department.
The distance between sanity and insanity isn’t as far as you think. Thanks to the cache of MSU alums and boosters, Tucker landed a 10-year, $95 million contract, which turned from insane to sane very quickly. The Spartans proactively got ahead of the long-term commitment trend. The Wolverines stayed ahead of the short-term gratification mob who wanted a new coach, and can you imagine digging up a better candidate than Harbaugh in this wild environment?
Notre Dame just lost its coach to another program for the first time in 114 years, and Kelly’s departure is staggering and unsavory. The Fighting Irish were still in the playoff picture when he bolted to LSU for $100 million over 10 years, and it’s not like LSU is a bastion of stability. Kelly is the third head coach there in five years, and the previous two won national titles and were dismissed.
Oklahoma lost Lincoln Riley, who was sick of being an offensive genius in Norman flippin’ Oklahoma and signed a $110 million contract to be a glitzier genius at USC. Naturally, he had to move swiftly because with the December signing period, the days of measured evaluations are gone.
Oregon’s run as the Cool Kid on the Block took a beating when it lost its head coach for the second time in five years, with Mario Cristobal bolting for Miami (Florida). The Ducks hired Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, who took a break from preparing for Michigan in the Orange Bowl to go recruit other kids. Dan Mullen was a piping-hot name when he left Mississippi State for Florida. He got canned before the finale a month ago, with a 34-15 record in four seasons.
Dump December signings
On and on it goes, crazier than ever. A big problem is the early December signing period, now in its fifth season. It forces programs to make dramatic decisions quickly, or risk losing a recruiting class. Of the 28 coaching changes this fall and winter, 16 happened before the team’s season was over, unprecedented turnover.
The early signing period needs to be dumped, leaving only the traditional February schedule, and that’s almost certain to happen. Enjoy Wednesday’s festivities while you can! The idea of the December window was to shorten the recruiting cycle and let kids make up their minds before the holidays. The unintended consequence is, athletic directors need a coach in place sooner and have to pay more to get one.
You can say Tucker started the gigantic-contract trend, but that’s not entirely true. It was coming regardless. You also could say Tucker accelerated transfer-portal recruitment and he did, but it was out of necessity after getting hired in February 2020.
There are so many issues and conflicting agendas in college football, and so few true leaders. How can the commissioners of the Power Five conferences have shared motives while they’re trying to steal programs from each other? Remember when Texas and Oklahoma bolted the Big 12 for the SEC? Ha, that was a quaint little time.
You know reform is needed when Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who has recruited with the big fishes for years, is complaining.
“It’s chaos right now,” Swinney said. “Tampering galore. Adults manipulating young men. Education is like the last thing now.”
Not sure if Swinney is truly lecturing on education and ethics, or just misses the days when he grabbed whichever recruits he wanted. The transfer portal was created with admirable intentions, to afford more freedom to players. But by removing the one-year sitting-out period, players find fewer reasons to stay the course.
A record 1,100 are in the portal right now and many won’t land anywhere better than the place they left. It’s further evidence no matter how many people try to “fix” the game, they tend to screw it up.
Obviously, there are positive benefits for players seeking to jumpstart careers. But for every Kenneth Walker III, there are several who don’t find what they’re looking for. Portal-poaching can be as important as high-school recruiting, and with all the NIL money, it’s like NFL free agency. Hunter reportedly might have been induced by a huge NIL deal, which would make this a seminal moment in recruiting history (although not a Seminole moment), and an incredible splash by FSU alum Sanders.
I’ve always been opposed to the NFL-ization of college football, and still am. But there’s no turning back now. Once the four-team playoff was instituted, other major bowls lost their appeal, and players now regularly opt out to prepare for the NFL draft. So the knee-jerk reaction is to create a bigger playoff to produce more meaningful postseason games, which leads to fewer meaningful regular-season games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.