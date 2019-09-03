Grand Haven forecast

Today
Showers and thunderstorms. High near 78. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming south southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Low around 57. Southwest wind 10 to 16 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 72.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
