Agnes Bathke, age 95, of Grand Haven passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Lake Woods Nursing Home in Muskegon, Michigan. She was born December 4, 1926, in Bear Lake, Michigan, to Carl and Violet (Mullen) Osborn; and married Walter Bathke on August 16, 1960. Walter preceded her in death on December 28, 2020.
Agnes worked as a teacher at numerous school systems: Ithaca School, Pleasanton School and Nevarre Catholic School in Toledo, Ohio, where she retired from. She owned and operated Willows Thoroughbred Farm in Spring Lake for many years.
