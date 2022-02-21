Alan E. “Al” Freeman, age 85, of Grand Haven passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at North Ottawa Community Hospital. He was born July 3, 1936, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, to Leon E. and Virginia Gladys (Larson) Freeman; and married Margaret Kay Webster on September 3, 1960, at Peace Temple United Methodist Church in Benton Harbor.
Al proudly served his country in the Navy. He retired from Challenge Machine and owned and operated Freeman Electric. He was a member of the IBEW, Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 in Grand Haven and Lions Club, and volunteered for Love in Action. Al loved traveling, but basically was a workaholic at heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.