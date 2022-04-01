Albert “Al” Lee Davis, age 55, of Montague passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon. He was born April 12, 1966, in Grand Haven, Michigan.
Al graduated from Grand Haven High School, then served his country in the Army. He worked for West Michigan Small Engine Repair as a maintenance technician and previously worked for the Eaton Corporation. Al was very good at fixing anything and everything, and loved the challenge of repairing it all. He also loved exploring in his Jeep, beginning where any road ended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.