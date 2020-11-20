Albert Peter Federico Jr., age 81 of Grand Haven, passed away November 16, 2020, at a local care facility. He was born April 7, 1939, in Rochester, New York, to Albert Peter and Rose (Bonacci) Federico Sr. Al married Susan Brow on November 23, 1974, in Muskegon, Michigan.
Albert graduated from Jefferson High School in Rochester, New York, Class of 1957, where he was captain of the soccer team. He proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard from 1958 to 1960. Al moved to the Tri-Cities area in 1960 and most recently worked for MediLodge at the Shore (formerly Shore Haven) in the maintenance department. Previously to that, Albert was a firefighter for the Grand Haven Township Fire Department for many years. He rose through the ranks and was chief at the time of his retirement. He then volunteered for the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety in their Retired Seniors Volunteer Program (RSVP) and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.