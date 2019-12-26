Alexander E. “Bud” Doering, 101 of Nunica, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the North Ottawa Community Hospice Residence surrounded by his loving family.
Alex lived a life filled with health challenges but met them with an indominable spirit. He was known in our family as the bionic man. A child riddled with pain and suffering, he had to drop out of school in the seventh grade. He was always grateful to his father and mother for their tender and loving care of him throughout his life. “My father could do anything!” he often touted.
In his later teenage years, he traveled to local farms to plough the fields with a team of horses in his bare feet. Shoes were a luxury to be guarded in the Great Depression. In his adult life, he became a valued employee at Challenge Machinery, running their largest planer, cranking out metal platforms at a rate that gave him the nickname of Termite, because the metal chips flew off the blade at remarkable rates. Everyone we met who knew our Dad would tell us what an amazing person he was. His employers boasted about him, as well. Dad would end his work at the shop to come home to his farm and toil into the evenings. We had such good food provided to us by Dad, including fresh eggs, chickens, milk and vegetables.
As Alex moved into retirement life, he spent many winters with his wife, Fran, enjoying the warmth of Florida. He was an avid bowler and card player. When we were younger, Saturday nights were filled with the sounds of pennies and laughter that the children would listen to while falling asleep. He bowled until the age of 98 and had some sort of vegetable garden all his life. He was beloved by all who knew him and considered to be the most loyal, faithful and funny husband, father and friend.
Alex was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Rose (Arbogast) in 2007; son, Alexander Michael Doering in 2012; his brother, Wendall Doering in 1987; and sister, Marilyn (Robert) Bedwin in 2015.
He is survived by his three children: Susan (Jim) Snowden, David (Lisa) Doering and Bruce (Valerie) Doering; daughter-in-law, Betty (Mike) Doering; grandchildren: Michelle (Joel) Schlukebir, Carla Hatton, Diana (Larry) Thompson, Cathi Merryman, Patti Payne, Emily Payne, Amy (Matt) Moilenen, Jason (Maggie) Doering, Alex (Mackenzie) Doering, Kathryn (Joseph) Schirmers and Drew Doering; and great-grandchildren: Finley, Beau and Olive Doering, Logan Schirmers, Merrick, Ethan and Evelyn Schlukebir, Adam, Paul and Ben Merryman, John and Noah Payne, Spencer and Cameron Lee.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Friends may meet the family 4-6 p.m. Friday, January 3, at The VanZantwick Chapel. In memory of Alex, please consider a donation to North Ottawa Community Hospice Residence at Heartwood Lodge. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.