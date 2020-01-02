Alexander E. “Bud” Doering, 101, of Nunica, Michigan, passed away peacefully Monday, December 16, at the North Ottawa Community Hospice Residence surrounded by his loving family.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Friends may meet the family 4-6 p.m. Friday, January 3, at The VanZantwick Chapel.
In memory of Alex, please consider a donation to North Ottawa Community Hospice Residence at Heartwood Lodge. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
