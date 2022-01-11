Alfred Carl Zimmerman Jr., age 68 of Grand Haven, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at home. He was born on July 8, 1953, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Alfred and Paula (Keift) Zimmerman Sr. Al married Cynthia Elaine Van Elzelingen on January 19, 1980, in Grand Haven.
Al graduated from Grand Haven High School, Class of 1971, and attended Muskegon Community College for three years. He was a life-long resident of the Grand Haven area and started out working for Meijer Inc. as a bagger, then worked for Andre Inc. for three years, and returned to Meijer, retiring in 2014. Al enjoyed feeding the neighborhood cats, hiking and gardening. He liked to watch hockey and football games on TV, especially the Detroit Lions. Al loved attending any of the local car shows, with Del Shannon in Coopersville being his favorite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.