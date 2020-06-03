Mrs. Alice Ann Mayer, age 77, of Grand Haven passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was born September 17, 1942, in Grand Haven to Edward and Leona (Wassink) Volovlek. In 1966, she married Martin Mayer, and he preceded her in death in 2005.
Alice was a member of St. Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing the piano, singing, going to the movies, playing cards, watching the Tigers and the Spartans, and spending time with her family.
