Alice E. Smith passed away at her home in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, on November 29, 2022. She was born in Alamosa, Colorado, on July 18, 1941, and spent her formative years in San Luis, Colorado, with her sisters (and best friends), Karen and Louise; and her parents, Marbella Vigil Smith Aman and Smithpeter Eben Smith. After graduating from St. Scholastica Academy in 1959, Alice attended the University of Colorado.
Although Alice worked as a bank teller, loan officer, physician’s assistant, legal assistant and business administrator at the Chamber of Commerce, her favorite positions in her life were mother to her three children: Debbie, Peter and Tim, and grandmother to Sam. More than anything, she loved gatherings with family and holiday dinners. In addition to her many creative hobbies, she enjoyed reading, watching crime dramas, solving puzzles, and was a fierce competitor at games, especially scrabble. Alice was exceptionally kind and caring. She was always smiling and had a very positive attitude. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.