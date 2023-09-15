Alice Irene Diedrich, age 81, passed away Monday, August 28, 2023, at home in Spring Lake. She was born May 1, 1942, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to John and Stella (Wapienik) Diedrich.
Alice graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1960. She worked as a data processor at WT Grant and Gardner Denver, retiring in 2011 after 49 years of employment. In her early 20s, Alice traveled to Europe to visit Shiela Birch, a pen pal she had corresponded with since the fourth grade. As a young woman she had visited nine countries and later added Alaska and Ireland to her travels. Despite her many travels, she was a homebody at heart. Alice was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where she gladly served on the funeral luncheon committee. Other hobbies she enjoyed were knitting, crocheting and sewing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.