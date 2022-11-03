Alice Joyce Seaver, age 88 of Grand Haven, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at home. She was born on April 9, 1934, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Richard and Millie (Braun) Kruizenga. Alice married Ronald Jay Seaver in 1953, and he preceded her in death on April 10, 1994.
Alice graduated from Grand Haven High School and worked as a collections research assistant for the Tri-Cities Historical Museum for over 30 years, and she was also involved with the Grand Haven Area Arts Council for several years. Alice owned and operated the Ceramic Tique store for over 20 years, where they made ceramic dolls. She loved genealogy, all things historical and reading. Alice also enjoyed traveling, going up to the U.P. to the family cabin, and fishing.
