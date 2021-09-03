Alice Mae Groebli, age 81, of Grand Haven passed away peacefully August 29, 2021, with her children by her side. She was born January 13, 1940, to Rescue and Perry Lee Day in Phenix City, Alabama.
Alice met the love of her life, Kenneth Groebli, while he was stationed in the Army at Fort Benning, Georgia. They were set up on a blind date and dated for eight months when he asked her to marry him. They moved to his hometown of Chicago and started their family. They moved to Grand Haven in 1976 to be with friends and loved ones in the area.
