Alice Joan Pierson, age 78, passed away March 11, 2021.
She was born July 21, 1942 in Muskegon to Herbert and Evelyn DeRidder. Alice married Harold Pierson on August 8, 1959 and he survives her. Together they had 6 kids 18 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Alice enjoyed spending time with family. She was the kind of person who would go out of her way to help others anytime they needed. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. She also made dolls and crocheted many things.
