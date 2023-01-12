Mrs. Alice Shumake, age 90, of Spring Lake passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at American House in Spring Lake. She was born March 1, 1932, in Spring Lake to George and Gladys (VieBrock) Chittenden.
On November 21, 1970, she married the love of her life, Boyd Shumake, in Grand Haven. They enjoyed 29 years together, and one of their favorite pastimes was camping in their motor home with friends. Boyd preceded her in death on December 31, 1999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.