Mr. Allen Gene Crouse, age 87, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Spring Lake. He was born on April 20, 1936, to Kenneth and Evelyn (Knapp) Crouse. Al was raised in Manton, Michigan where he graduated high school in 1954. It was there that he met the love of his life, Connie Bennett and the two were married on June 21, 1958.
Al started working at Dow Corning in Hemlock, Michigan where he was involved in the engineering of electronic communication systems. His skills led him to the Rockwell Science Center in Anaheim, California. Al and Connie moved out west with their three children and Al continued his career developing ways to grow pure silicon crystals that were then used in several different communication systems in the space industry, including systems on space shuttles. Al retired from Rockwell Science Center and five days later moved back to Michigan with Connie.
