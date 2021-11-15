Alvin L. Jonker, age 97 of Bonita Springs, Florida (formerly of Grand Haven), passed away on November 12, 2021, at Hope Network facility in Bonita Springs. He was born on August 15, 1924, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Hartger and Irene (Webster) Jonker.
Al then married Phyllis Robinson on June 23, 1955, in Olivet, Michigan. Al graduated from Grand Haven High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1945.
