Alyse M. Ferrell, 80, of Grand Haven died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at home. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Careerline Tech students provide Thanksgiving meals
- ‘We have a new Miller’ – 8 kids adopted Tuesday during annual Adoption Day
- Holland woman charged in car theft, assault of officers
- Here's when retailers are opening for Black Friday
- Gas prices dip for Thanksgiving travel but still at highest rate since 2012
- Lions don't have time to enjoy rare 3-game winning streak
- Lakers chasing another district trophy with new-look lineup
- Schools struggle to staff up for youth mental health crisis
Most Popular
Articles
- WGHN's 92.1 to be silenced due to tower lease disagreement
- City responds to WGHN claims
- Police seek man for 2 cases of inappropriate contact in local stores
- Kenzie's Be Cafe opens for business
- Local family’s sculpture to become park art
- Bill Core to take over as Spring Lake baseball coach
- SLPS: School board public comments to be condensed
- Ottawa Impact electees choose board chair before taking office
- Winter storm warning now through Sunday morning
- Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon expands services in GH
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Not all boys are boys; not all girls are girls (9)
- Campaign filing report: Grand Haven school board (3)
- Campaign filings report: Spring Lake school board (3)
- Ottawa Impact electees choose board chair before taking office (3)
- School board needs to be reminded about public, purpose and power (3)
- Dear Donald Trump: You are not a dictator (2)
- Election Letters Policy (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (1)
- GHAPS to unveil bond proposal for new middle school, athletic facilities (1)
- U-M's Harbaugh expects 4 MSU players to be charged (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Kenzie's Be Cafe opens for business (1)
- Four Michigan State football players suspended for roles in Michigan tunnel incident (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Supreme Court to decide EPA’s protections of waters of the United States (1)
- Get to know your candidates for state Senate (1)
- WGHN's 92.1 to be silenced due to tower lease disagreement (1)
- Your Views (1)
- The goal of religion is compassion (1)
- Looking at our fair city (1)
- #TBT – Looking back at this week in 1993 (1)
- Election results (1)
- Busting the myths of Down syndrome (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.