Amy Hill, age 98, of Grand Haven passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Rose Arbor Hospice Facility. She was born March 11, 1923, in Munising, Michigan, to Henry and Leona (Goudreau) Bolles; and she married Oliver John Hill on April 25, 1942, in Grand Haven. He preceded her in death on December 16, 2009.
Amy graduated from Grand Haven High School and worked a variety of different jobs. Amy was an active member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Grand Haven and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary – Sgt. Alvin Jonker Post 2326 for many years. She loved to cook, spend time with her sisters, crafting, shopping, going out to eat and traveling the United States. Family was most important to Amy, always celebrating birthdays and important life events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.