Amy Kleppe, age 57, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, August 29, 2022. She was born on July 31, 1965, to Ernest and Jacqueline (Wilkins) Swiftney in Muskegon.
Amy was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident and a 1983 graduate of Grand Haven High School. Despite being a proud Buccaneer, Amy was a rabid Spring Lake Laker mom and was active in band, theater and swimming. You could always find her wearing the latest T-shirt for the marching band, theater production or swim season, and she was a perennial chaperone for Band Camp. Her career in accounting spanned several companies and industries, including the nonprofit sector. She loved her most recent position at Family Farm and Home, mainly because of her co-workers and company owners.
