Amy Lynn Bilicki, age 47 of West Olive, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 20, 2021, at home. She was born on May 4, 1974, in Royal Oak, Michigan, to Michael and Naomi (Thomas) Sumner. Amy married Paul Bilicki on April 26, 2003, in Warren, Michigan.
Amy graduated from Berkley High School in 1992 and worked as an escalation agent for the National Technical Institute for several years. She enjoyed being outside in nature going camping, traveling, listening to country music, and going to concerts. Amy was a passionate reader who loved reading a good book; she also loved shopping. She had a heart of gold and a love of animals, especially cats and dogs. Most importantly, Amy will be remembered as being a good mother and wife who loved taking care of her family.
