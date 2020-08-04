Amy Noel Hecksel, age 48, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Hackley Hospital in Muskegon. She was born December 30, 1971, in Grand Haven to Terry Edward and Sylvia W. (Baauw) French; and married Rodney L. Hecksel on October 5, 1991, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Nunica.
Amy worked for Spring Lake and Fruitport schools as a bus driver, and later as transportation coordinator until her health caused her to retire. She loved camping, traveling, going on cruises, going to Disney World in Florida, and most of all being with family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.