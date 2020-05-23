Mrs. Amy Jean Sterenberg, age 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was born April 12, 1927, to David and Mary (Carey) Willson in Blue Island, Illinois. On October 1, 1954, she married Henry Sterenberg at Central United Methodist Church, and he survives her.
Amy spent many years working at Goodwill Industries and was also briefly a substitute teacher. Henry and Amy were members of several churches in the Muskegon and Grand Haven area before becoming members of Spring Lake CRC.
