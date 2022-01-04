Amy Zeeff, age 43, of Grand Haven passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at the Poppen Hospice Residence. She was born August 30, 1978, in Grand Haven to Michael and Caroline (Johnson) Zeeff.
Amy graduated from Grand Haven High School, Class of 1996, and went on to graduate from Michigan State University with her degree in education. For almost the last 20 years she taught at Grand Rapids Public Schools, Reeths Puffer Public Schools and lastly at Marquette Elementary School in Muskegon. She was an avid swimmer and played water polo in high school and at Michigan State. In recent years, she took up running and enjoyed running in many different events. Amy will be very missed.
